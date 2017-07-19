Google Knows You're Lying About How Much Sex You're Having.

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Her Apology From Jimmy Kimmel For All Those Late Night Jokes

#Caitlyn Jenner #Jimmy Fallon #Jimmy Kimmel
07.19.17 7 mins ago

Caitlyn Jenner stopped by Kimmel on Tuesday to discuss her book, face some criticism about her support of Donald Trump, and get an apology for all those late night jokes Kimmel and others made during her transition. Jenner talks about the period when she was moving on from Bruce Jenner and letting Caitlyn flourish, claiming she is “not a spokesperson for the trans community” but more a spokesman for her own situation that’s taking a platform and trying to make the world a little better for those in similar situations.

She then goes into how the change affected her family life and how the media sorta forced her hand at revealing the news to her children and former partner, Kris Jenner. This includes all the late night jokes about her, including plenty from Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and a few others. This prompts the host to offer a slight apology:

“In fact, guys like you, making some jokes…”

“We didn’t know what was happening, we thought you were just vain. We didn’t know what was going on. I’m sorry about that, by the way.”

“Now he’s going to apologize! But I accept your apology.”

Jenner also brings up a 2013 appearance with Jimmy Fallon when he was still hosting Late Night, confronting the host about jokes he had made and turning the tables a bit during what Entertainment Weekly called an “awkward” interview. This includes pulling out some terrible photos of Fallon while tossing out comments like, “my ass in a good pair of running shorts look a hell of a lot better than your ass.”

