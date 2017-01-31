Cats Are Competing In The Westminster Dog Show, Mass Hysteria Ensues

Nickelodeon

We live in uncertain times, where searches for “Holocaust” have skyrocketed in recent weeks and “World War III” is a frequent trending topic on Twitter. This isn’t going to help: for the first time in the show’s 140-year history, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show includes a program featuring cats.

That’s according to the New York Times, which adds that a “meet the breeds event has featured felines in the past, but it’s traditionally been held separately.” It’s not just any cat that’s competing, either: Jungletrax Abiding Ovation is a three-year-old Bengal whose owner Anthony Hutcherson (seen here kissing Jungletrax on the mouth) calls “the love of my life.” He added, “There’s so much love out there in the world, why just limit it to dogs and puppies?”

If anything, it’s the opposite: It’s a hateful world. Families are being torn apart by politics; facts are fiction; and we’re literally counting down the seconds until doomsday. But maybe, just maybe, Westminster inviting Jungletrax Abiding Ovation to join the big dogs is the first step towards finding peace. That’s the unifying message the show is preaching. “It’s a celebration of dogs — and now cat — but it needs to be a little bit of everything for everybody,” spokesperson Gail Miller Bisher said. “That’s what we like about it.”

If dogs and cats can reach serenity, why not humans? Unless one of the pooches rips apart Jungletrax or another poor feline, then… mass hysteria.

