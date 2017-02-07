Getty Image

The year 2016 may be in the rear view mirror, but one of the biggest stories of the year just won’t seem to go away. (Not to be confused with the biggest story of the year which is definitely not going away anytime soon.) Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that was killed after a small boy fell into his enclosure and later turned into a cruel yet admittedly somewhat hilarious meme, is back in the news for a predictably absurd reason.

In an eBay auction that ended early Tuesday morning, someone bid nearly $100,000 for not just any Cheeto, but a “Flamin’ Hot Cheeto” that supposedly looks just like Harambe. No, really.