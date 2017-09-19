Watch Chris Christie Bizarrely Hit On Mika Brzezinski: ‘Are We Going To Talk About Our Odd Attraction?’

#Chris Christie
News & Culture Writer
09.19.17

Morning Joe celebrated its 10 year anniversary on Tuesday, and for the milestone, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski invited on a guest who is about to see the end of an era. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie concludes his second and final term on January 16, 2018, and as such Scarborough and Brzezinski asked him to reflect back on his often times tumultuous career as governor.

Speaking of tumultuous, you can’t mention Christie’s time in office without bringing up the infamous Bridgegate scandal, which the governor admits he didn’t think would blow up the way it did. “I can’t thank your network enough for that,” Christie quipped. “Your network made a cottage industry for about three months on that. Rachel Maddow, an hour special on this secretary to Governor Christie.”

“This is a little awkward,” commented Brzezinski. “I love awkward.” “It’s not awkward,” retorted Christie. “And you know why it’s not awkward, it’s not awkward because I knew then and I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong, and all that came out in the long run, all the people yelling and screaming at the time, I knew they were wrong, so you just have to wait history out.”

“So let me change the subject and make it even more awkward,” Brzezinski continued. “Excellent, good,” replied Christie. “Are we gonna talk about our odd attraction, is that what you wanna talk about? That will make it very awkward.” A visibly skeeved Brzezinski noted that usually only “Donny” does that, although at least Christie had the decency to note that it was inappropriate do to “in front of Joe.” Awkward, indeed.

The awkwardness kicks in around the 2:35 mark, above.

TOPICS#Chris Christie
TAGSCHRIS CHRISTIEjoe scarboroughMika BrzezinskiMORNING JOE

