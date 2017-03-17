Bernie Sanders Has Heartwarming Moments With Constituent

Chris Evans has not shied away from sharing his opinions on politics in recent times, even getting into it with several notable figures online and making them look a little silly. It’s odd for a star like Evans to really lay his politics and beliefs out there for all to see, not because he’s a celebrity but because he’s under that Marvel / Disney control at the moment. You’d expect they would just keep their stars frozen until they’re needed on set.

While he noted that he could be ready to put Captain America behind him in a recent Esquire interview, he also addressed his opinionated nature and how his advisers have warned him about going too hard online. After saying he feels “rage” and “fury” thanks to people like Steve Bannon and David Duke, he mentions that people have told him to cool it with the “public exchanges” and political opinions. While he agrees somewhat, he makes a strong case for keeping that door open:

“Look, I’m in a business where you’ve got to sell tickets,” he says. “But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and didn’t speak up. I think it’s about how you speak up. We’re allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don’t want to go see my movies as a result, I’m okay with that.”

