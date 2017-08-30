While Bachelor In Paradise is supposed to be a dumb show about pretty people behaving badly while allegedly trying to find love on a Mexican beach, the reality show unfortunately took a turn for the worse at the beginning of filming their current season. While the details were unclear, it was reported that some sort of sexual misconduct went down between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios and production was halted.

Jackson went on to make a statement claiming that “his character had been assassinated” and Olympios called herself “a victim,” but the situation was later handled and production resumed. Both contestants were given the chance to appear on the show to explain their sides of the story, and on Tuesday night, Corinne spoke candidly to host Chris Harrison and explained that she “didn’t blame DeMario. I never pointed fingers at DeMario. I never said a bad word about DeMario,” and that her blackout was caused by an unfortunate mixture of medication and alcohol.

“I honestly don’t think that he did anything wrong, especially because everyone thought that I was just having fun and being Corinne. I mean, there’s no way for you guys to know that she’s mentally checked out. ‘Corinne isn’t here right now.’ Which is beyond scary, but it is what it is, I guess. I don’t think it was anyone’s fault, I just think it was an unfortunate and annoying situation that had to go down. It really sucks.”

While the Bachelor team probably could have handled this complicated discussion about consent, racism, and slut shaming a little better, at least the situation has been dealt with. Now we can all go back to wondering whether or not Robbie is really a replicant (he definitely is), if Taylor really has a heart or just a shard of glass where the organ should be, and how Dean fell so quickly from our good graces.

