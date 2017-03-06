YouTube

Today brought bad news for anyone who treasures KKK-inspired hot takes on Twitter. The social media site apparently needed a break from former Grand Wizard David Duke’s presence and unceremoniously suspended his account. It didn’t last long — and perhaps this was simply a blip — but for a brief period of time, Duke nearly followed in the tradition of Tila Tequila, who was recently banned for her Nazi salute photo and a profile that boasted about being an “Alt-Reich queen.” MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin promptly shared a screencap.

David Duke's account has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/vb6CgWtaLI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 6, 2017

And it was real. Duke’s profile disappeared from Twitter, and one can imagine that his reaction was much like his white supremacist meltdown during a Louisiana U.S. Senate debate last year. As soon as the news began to circulate, notorious white supremacist/Nazi Richard Spencer (whose account was banned last year but later reinstated) spoke up for his like-minded pal.

Spencer believes that Duke was banned for “being white,” and he encouraged people to help fund a lawsuit against Twitter. No, this is not a joke.

If you are upset about Twitter banning David Duke fund the lawsuit. https://t.co/lEbzW3Tap2 — Richard 🥛 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) March 6, 2017

Of course, Spencer’s assumption brought a wave of replies that called him out exactly like author Matt Haig did below.

Or MAYBE David Duke got suspended for his sickening inhumane antisemitism and racism? But no. Let's say it was the white thing. pic.twitter.com/rleslRbya8 — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 6, 2017

Before anyone could properly celebrate (and wonder whether that feud with Chris Evans was the fifth-to-last straw), Duke’s account resurfaced. He acknowledged his suspension and claims to have no idea why this happened. And to be extra obnoxious, he added a #FreeDavidDuke tag at the end.