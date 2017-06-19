Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you ❤️❤️ #couplegoals A post shared by Nicole Golfieri (@nicolegolfieri) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Josh Peck of Drake & Josh fame — who has gone on to appear in television and film projects over the years such as 2008’s critically acclaimed The Wackness, and more recently The Angry Birds Movie, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, and Fox’s Grandfathered — married his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien in Maibu over the weekend. In what appeared to be your average celebrity affair, the wedding was attended by everyone from Peck’s Grandfathered costar John Stamos to 20-year-old vlogger David Dobrik.

Given that the nuptials happened to fall on Father’s Day, Peck posed alongside both his dad and TV dad in a photo uploaded to Instagram:

Happy Fathers Day to BOTH my Dads. #loveislove #daddyaf A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

#macdaddy @shuapeck @daviddobrik A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

However one notable absence from the wedding was none other than Peck’s Josh & Drake costar Drake Bell. Bell seemed to find out about the wedding the same way everyone else did — when the photos hit various gossip sites — and suffice to say he did not take the news very well, firing off a couple of choice tweets before quickly deleting them.

Twitter

To be fair to Bell, the snub seems to be especially puzzling, especially considering that just last year he made a guest appearance on Grandfathered alongside his former onscreen stepbrother, and just days before he even posted a Josh & Drake throwback photo on Twitter.

Suffice to say, it seems that Josh and Drake are officially no longer a thing, and fans on Twitter are just as broken up about it as Bell is.

WHY IS THIS THE SADDEST STORY I'VE EVER READ pic.twitter.com/Gc61DjmiDm — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 19, 2017

I'm actually sad that Drake wasn't invited to Josh's wedding #DrakeAndJosh — Zuriel Caparas (@ZurielCaparas) June 19, 2017

I literally just watched an episode of #DrakeAndJosh today and hearing about what happened between them now is really upsetting — Zuriel Caparas (@ZurielCaparas) June 19, 2017

Devastated by the Drake & Josh news. "I Found A Way" is the BIGGEST lie of a song I've ever heard. — Mallory Muratore (@anywaybacktome) June 19, 2017

Wow Drake & Josh aren't friends anymore /: childhood is officially over 😭 — Tricia Smith (@Tesmith26) June 19, 2017

As Dustin over at Pajiba points out, this falling out is probably the saddest TV brother falling out since Stevie and Frankie Muniz from Malcolm in the Middle. Can’t bros find a way to work it out?