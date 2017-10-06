Elon Musk Tangles With ‘Rick And Morty’ Online And The Potential Stories Just Seem To Write Themselves

Only days after announcing that he was preparing to launch people to Mars, the Moon, and between cities on Earth in his rocket ships, Elon Musk found the time to reach out to the folks at Rick And Morty to congratulate them on the third season and its finale.

If you would think the show’s official account would let this type of interaction go without having some fun with it, you would be a fool and you don’t deserve McDonald’s Szechuan sauce. The account replied to Musk and a match was made that could possibly bring a special appearance in a future episode — or doom us all.

