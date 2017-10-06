Adult Swim

Only days after announcing that he was preparing to launch people to Mars, the Moon, and between cities on Earth in his rocket ships, Elon Musk found the time to reach out to the folks at Rick And Morty to congratulate them on the third season and its finale.

Final episode was disgustingly good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2017

If you would think the show’s official account would let this type of interaction go without having some fun with it, you would be a fool and you don’t deserve McDonald’s Szechuan sauce. The account replied to Musk and a match was made that could possibly bring a special appearance in a future episode — or doom us all.

Thanks, E. Just riding this out until the singularity hits, you know? — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) October 5, 2017

The singularity for this level of the simulation is coming soon. I wonder what the levels above us look like. Good chance they are less interesting and deeper levels are better. So far, even our primitive sims are often more entertaining than reality itself. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2017