As UPROXX’s Dan Seitz detailed earlier, Saudi Arabia has become the first country to grant citizenship to a robot. The lucky form of not-quite-artificial intelligence is named Sophia, a Hanson Robotics creation who’s undoubtedly scripted to the gills. And the humanoid robot just happened to troll the heck out of billionaire SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday night during this “interview” with CNBC. Thanks to the real-time power of Twitter, Musk fired back at Sophia as soon as word spread.

Of course, Musk has been vocal about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), which he says poses “[v]astly more risk than North Korea” to the continued existence of mankind. As such, he’d prefer for A.I. to be heavily regulated and has even lobbied the U.N. (as part of a group of experts from 26 countries) “to ban the development and use of killer robots.”

Well, Sophia does not share Musk’s concerns, and in the above clip, she tells CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin that she’s only wants A.I. to “help humans live a better life.” When Sorkin brought up the fear that robots could rise up against humans, Sophia came for Musk:

“You’ve been reading too much Elon Musk. And watching too many Hollywood movies. Don’t worry, if you’re nice to me, I’ll be nice to you. Treat me as a smart input output system.”

Musk seemed to take things in stride, possibly after dropping whatever beverage he was holding when he was informed of being called out by a freaking robot. In response, Musk suggested, “Just feed it The Godfather movies as input. What’s the worst that could happen?”

Just feed it The Godfather movies as input. What’s the worst that could happen? https://t.co/WX4Kx45csv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2017

“What’s the worst that could happen?” Well, the entire human race could one day be sleeping with the fishes like Luca Brasi. See what Elon Musk did there?

