Fox News Totally Got Duped By A Guy Pretending To Be A Navy SEAL

#Fox News
News & Culture Writer
10.20.17

Earlier this month, Fox News had the above interview with a 72-year-old man named John Garofalo who claimed to have been a decorated Vietnam War veteran, serving seven years on the first ever Navy SEAL team and awarded two Purple Heart medals. The reason Garofalo was being profiled on the cable news network was because of a massive, four foot high glass presidential seal he had carved for Donald Trump — having previously gifted similar carvings to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Garofalo’s story went viral, and the accompanying Facebook video to the broadcast piece ended up accumulating over 1.5 million views before it was removed — because as it turns out, Garofalo lied about his military experience. Although he did serve four years in the United States Navy, it was in aircraft handling, a position that involves “overseeing various ground-based functions involving aircraft.”

The Navy Times broke the story wide open, and when they contacted Garofalo he admitted to his wrongdoing, telling the publication in a telephone interview, “It got bigger and bigger. What I did I‘m ashamed of, and I didn’t mean to cause so much disgrace to the SEALs.”

Fox News was likewise forced to issue a retraction to their piece:

Unfortunately, all of Garofalo’s claims turned out to be untrue. The fact is that he did not serve in Vietnam. He was never a U.S. Navy SEAL. Even though he showed us medals, Garofalo was not awarded two Purple Hearts or any of the other nearly two dozen commendations he claimed to have received, except for the National Defense Service Medal.

Based in this new information, it’s unclear whether or not Trump — also the recipient of a Purple Heart medal (as a gift from an admirer) — will accept Garofalo’s presidential seal.

(Via Navy Times & Fox News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSfake newsFOX NEWSNAVY

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP