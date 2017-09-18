The Funniest Pictures And Quotes From The Juggalo March On Washington

Final image from the Juggalo march pic.twitter.com/1RCdprRaMM — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 16, 2017

In 2011, the FBI classified Juggalos (fans of the horrorcore rap group Insane Clown Posse) as a “loosely organized hybrid gang,” which would be hilarious if it didn’t also lead to discrimination against a group of fans who just seem like friendly oddballs. (If you haven’t seen Whoop Dreams yet, go watch it for free.) The designation as a gang means Juggalos could conceivably be fired, kicked out of the military, banned from going near their own kid’s school, and given longer sentences for minor crimes. Until very recently, California penal system inmates in a gang could be placed in unlimited solitary confinement.

The Insane Clown Posse and the ACLU sued the Department of Justice in 2014 to get that designation changed, but they haven’t succeeded yet. Hence the Juggalo March on Washington at the National Mall in Washington D.C. last Saturday.

We already covered interesting and funny early moments of the event on Saturday, and now we look back on all of the amusing and peaceful hijinks those who are down with the clown were up to this weekend.

Before the march started, many of us were wondering if the Juggalos would clash with the Trump supporters at the coinciding event at the National Mall: the MOAR, which means either “Mother Of All Rallies” or “Mostly Online And Russian” depending on who you ask. The latter may prove more accurate, as the turnout for MOAR was a bit sparse while the Juggalo rally seemed boisterous and especially positive, with the Toronto Star‘s Daniel Dale saying it was, “definitely the first protest where I’ve said I’m a reporter and people have tried to hug me.” (FAM-I-LY!)

To find out just how large the crowd was, we go to our special correspondent Sean-y 2 Dope:

"It was the largest crowd to ever witness a juggalo march — period." pic.twitter.com/GnYLUC2PQv — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 16, 2017

