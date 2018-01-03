Facebook Has Locked In The Exclusive Live Stream Rights For 2018’s Golden Globes Red Carpet Pre-Show

01.02.18

The Golden Globes are a fun night of television, aren’t they? Granted, part of the magic comes from trying to drink your own body weight in bagged wine while watching, but there’s a full package of things to gawk at on display. Included in that package is the red carpet and pre-show festivities (where the fashion will have a political weight) which now has a new streaming home. So long, Twitter.

Facebook has been announced as the exclusive official live-streaming platform for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards red-carpet show sensibly dubbed The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live. AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz and Laura Marano serve as the hosts for the two-hour special slated to air from 6-8 p.m. (Eastern) on the ceremony’s official Facebook account.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Facebook and give viewers a front-row seat to the red carpet that can’t be found anywhere else,” said HFPA president Meher Tatna of the partnership. “We hope to enhance the overall viewing experience so fans at home can feel they’re enjoying the show alongside their favorite stars at Hollywood’s biggest party of the year.”

The increased presence of social media platforms doubling as streaming outlets makes sense from a logistical and accessibility standpoint, but it’s still a work in progress sorting out the type of coverage users want in more traditionally TV-styled presentations. Facebook’s red carpet special might nudge along some exciting new ideas on Sunday and users have no shortage of emoji to express their displeasure if it doesn’t pan out.

