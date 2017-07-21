The Big Lebowski | In Theory

Halle Berry Demonstrated Her Tolerance For Fine Whiskey During The ‘Kingsman 2’ Panel At Comic-Con

#Halle Berry
07.20.17

Halle Berry is an Oscar-decorated actress that can chug whiskey by the glass which makes it very silly that she hasn’t appeared on her own line of stamps just yet. That whiskey claim isn’t tabloid speculation, mind you. She wound up showing her ability to knock back booze at will during a decidedly loose Kingsman: The Golden Circle San Diego Comic-Con panel.

A bottle of Statesman Reserve was on-hand during the SDCC event and would make its way into the clutches of fellow franchise addition Channing Tatum. Tatum poured his co-star a rather generous looking glass of whiskey that she drank at the urging of the crowd. Seeing as that was a pint of (alleged) whiskey, Halle Berry deserves points for not firehose barfing on Colin Firth. She can handle her whiskey, that Ms. Berry.

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Berry plays the key tech support figure for the American equivalent of the first film’s Kingsman. Berry described her IT genius Ginger Ale as “a tech-y, brainy nerdy character” with “hidden depths” at the panel. Berry, Tatum, Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges are among the American newcomers appearing in Matthew Vaughn’s follow-up to 2014’s sly spy offering Kingsman: The Golden Circle with Taron Egerton and Mark Strong will be reprising their roles from the original. The film is due out on September 22.

