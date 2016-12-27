A photo posted by K I R A N M A T H A R O O (@kiran_matharoo) on Dec 9, 2016 at 10:51am PST

It wouldn’t be right to close out 2016 without one of the stranger viral stories of the year — gold heist suspect notwithstanding (who is still on the lam, by the way) — so meet Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo. The sisters, who are originally from Toronto, have 35,000 and 14,000 Instagram followers, respectively, which they use to document their fabulous, jet-setting travels.

It’s unclear how the pair afford their extravagant lifestyle, however new charges against them may shed some light into that. Jyoti and Kiran were recently detained in Lagos, Nigeria in light of allegations that they had attempted to extort and cyber-bully Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, who is estimated by Forbes to be worth $1.8 billion dollars. Allegedly, the Matharoo sisters claimed that they had evidence that Otedola had been cheating on his wife and were threatening to post said evidence on a “notorious sex-scandal website.”

According to a court document dated Dec. 20 and posted to Nigeria Politics, the sisters stand accused of being “responsible” for the website NaijaGistLive and several other social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter used for “cyberbullying” around 274 people, “mostly based in various regions of Africa.”

It’s unclear what will happen to Jyoti and Kiran now, but it’s been reported that legal counseling services have been provided to the sisters by Global Affairs Canada, and they will ostensibly have to stand trial in Nigeria for their alleged crimes. Below are some Instagram photos of their recent travels prior to their arrests.