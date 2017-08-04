Sony Pictures Television

Seinfeld fans will likely remember the episode where Elaine Benes encounters a clothing store mannequin that looks strangely similar to her — the results of a creepy admirer from a prior episode taking his infatuation to a professional level. It led to some funny situations for the mannequin, a kidnapping by Elaine, and an eventual run-in with Kramer. It’s a classic and now life has imitated it to haunt Jason Alexander.

George Costanza himself ran into a mannequin that he thought looked a lot like him — though if you squint it could be confused for Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds. He posted a picture to Twitter, possibly creating the latest cursed image on the site, and really you can’t blame him for thinking it hits a little too close to home:

Don't know who made these mannequins. But if anyone puts glasses on the one 2nd from the left, there will be a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/hGXk13S8Yt — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 3, 2017

Nobody wants to be stripped down and put on display in a clothing store, especially when the model ends up looking like that. That said, it’s a treat for Seinfeld fans and they took notice for some nice reactions to Alexander’s photo.