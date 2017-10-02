People Are Showing An Outpouring Of Emotion In Response To The Las Vegas Mass Shooting

10.02.17 2 Comments

The world awoke Monday morning to tragic news of the deadliest mass shooting ever to take place in the modern history of the United States. Late Sunday night, the now-identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed at least 50 people by firing at Route 91 festival concertgoers from an upper-level room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the Las Vegas strip. At least 50 people have been confirmed dead with over 400 injured so far, and that number will likely only climb as more information becomes available.

Authorities are still attempting to ascertain a motive for the shooting, and the answer may lie in a woman named Marilou Danley, who is said to be Paddock’s “traveling companion.” But right now, a shocked country is just trying to come to terms with the awful tragedy and grapple with the fact that mass shooting after mass shooting continues to happen.

Early Monday morning, President Trump casually tweeted of the shooting, “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!” Others on Twitter are expressing sobering thoughts as they try to wrap our heads yet another massacre and why, somehow, this can’t be prevented.

