If prestige dramas on HBO are to be believed — and who else are you going to trust? TV Land? — then divorce is the worst thing that any of us could ever go through. You’ve got to deal with the dissolution of your marriage, what you’re gonna tell the kids (if you have any), argue over who gets the house, and try to do everything as amicably as possible (one hopes) while paying lawyers through the nose to do your dirty work. No two ways about it: Divorce sucks.

But you know what sucks even more than the divorce itself? When it turns out that the person you’re consciously uncoupling from is actually hiding some big ole’ secrets you were never supposed to know. And if it weren’t for the lawyers of Reddit, brave legal warriors who are willing to spill the beans on their throwaway accounts, you’d probably be sitting there wondering “I wonder what the worst thing anyone has ever hidden in divorce court” forever. (I mean, if that’s the sort of stuff you ponder.)

Thankfully, though, we’ve got some answers. Here are just a few contenders for the Worst Person On Earth award. Like this woman, who thought she could just get the hell out of dodge after a very fortunate turn of events: