The sixth and final season of HBO’s Girls doesn’t premiere until next month, but creator and star Lena Dunham is already in the news for comments she made on her podcast. In the most recent episode of Women of the Hour, Dunham, who usually means well even if the results are occasionally regrettable, focused on the stigma surrounding women having an abortion. That’s obviously a very important topic, especially with the Vice President-elect’s apparent crusade against Roe vs. Wade, but Dunham did more harm than good when she told listeners of her “wish” to have an abortion.