The saga of Lena Dunham and her beloved dog Lamby has taken some awkward turns in the past few months. Once a fixture of Dunham’s social posts and media appearances, even appearing in a Vanity Fair photo shoot with the Girls creator, the dog had disappeared from view and seemingly replaced by a pair of poodle pups. The new dogs accompanied Dunham to The Tonight Show back in February, but folks still had questions about Lamby.

Well fans finally got an answer on June 21st via an Instagram post, with Dunham explaining that Lamby was just too much to handle and had to an “amazing professional facility” in Los Angeles that more suited to deal with the dog’s needs. This would include the moment where Lamby apparently bit Dunham on the rear, prompting her to share her bloody underwear online. She also added the troubling note that Lamby had a history of abuse before she adopted him: