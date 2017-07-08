Lena Dunham Is Caught-Up In An Ugly Feud With A No-Kill Animal Shelter She Adopted A Dog From

07.08.17 9 Comments

The saga of Lena Dunham and her beloved dog Lamby has taken some awkward turns in the past few months. Once a fixture of Dunham’s social posts and media appearances, even appearing in a Vanity Fair photo shoot with the Girls creator, the dog had disappeared from view and seemingly replaced by a pair of poodle pups. The new dogs accompanied Dunham to The Tonight Show back in February, but folks still had questions about Lamby.

Well fans finally got an answer on June 21st via an Instagram post, with Dunham explaining that Lamby was just too much to handle and had to an “amazing professional facility” in Los Angeles that more suited to deal with the dog’s needs. This would include the moment where Lamby apparently bit Dunham on the rear, prompting her to share her bloody underwear online. She also added the troubling note that Lamby had a history of abuse before she adopted him:

A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he's always been the star of my gram and I've been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about. But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles @matt_thezendog where an awesome person named @therealdanishay (who is educated in a rescue dog's specific trauma) loves him so hard. Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.) Someday I'll really write about the pain and relief of letting Lamby go off and really be Lamby, biting and peeing in his own mouth and all. There were so many lessons in it, about forgiving myself and loving with an open palm and giving in to a larger plan. Shout out to @jennikonner for listening to endless hours of Lamby pain, and especially my partner @jackantonoff for loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life. Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply ❤️#lamby #thefirstcutisthedeepest #foreverlamb PS If you have a similar situation, please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system. It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe. You will always have been your dog's first stop outside shelter life and that's beautiful.

