Logan Paul

Logan Paul showed just how far someone will go in order to get hits on YouTube last week. Wandering into Japan’s notoriously heartbreaking Aokigahara forest, which is known as a spot where people go to kill themselves, Paul showed a man hanging from a tree, giggled, looked astonished, then joked about it to his nearby friends and fellow travelers. Including telling some kids in the parking lot to “not go over there” while laughing.

The backlash was swift, and Paul took the video down after it amassed a huge amount of views and hit the no. 10 trending spot on YouTube, where Paul posts daily and is one of the platform’s biggest stars. He apologized (twice), and now, after a week of silence, YouTube has responded in a strongly-worded five-tweet thread:

An open letter to our community: Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: "That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness." — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018