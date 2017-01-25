It’s been a rough time for much of the country due to recent political developments, which you may or may not have strong feelings about, but there’s something about beautiful art of any kind that allows people to relax and unwind even in the most stressful moments. That’s certainly what Georgina Ryland’s body art has the capability to accomplish, and her latest work is absolutely stunning. In recent Instagrams, Ryland showed off a detailed mural of Hogwarts Castle from Harry Potter that she painted on her décolletage.
⚡️ hogwarts ⚡️ . Timelapse/speed paint is now up on YouTube! Link in the bio, go check it out ☺️ Featuring: ⚡️ @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints in Black, White, Teal, Yellow and Orange ⚡️ @inglot_australia 110R, 63, 351, 300 Freedom Eyeshadows, HD Foundation, Sparkling Dust 7 ⚡️ @sugarpill Tako, Bulletproof, Mochi, Flamepoint, Buttercupcake ⚡️ @katvondbeauty Lock It Powder Foundation L45, Shade and Light Palette, Trooper Tattoo Liner, Lolita Liquid Lipstick, Monarch Palette Hair is @gooddyeyoung and earrings from a pop up store Music is Sappheiros – A Tale of Unexplored Worlds via FreeMusicHouse ✨ #georginaryland #harrypotter #hogwarts
Hogwarts at night was the subject of some of the most beautiful shots of the Harry Potter films, so choosing this tableau to paint was a great choice by Georgina, and boy did she deliver on the promise of the idea. Even more impressive is the time lapse of the painting that she posted on YouTube.
Harry Potter isn’t the only beloved pop culture subject that Georgina paints on her body though, as she used makeup to create an intricately painted Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon on her eyelids at the peak of the Pokemon Go craze over the summer.
⚡️ jolteon ⚡️ Second up: electric type, Jolteon ✨ shout out to @browsbysophiegarnier for my fresh new brows: I've been wanting to do tiny paints for almost two months but I only got them done this week: in love once again 😍 I used: 🔺 @sugarpill Buttercupcake 🔺 @inglot_australia 86 Gel Liner, Duraline, 373, 474, 327 Eyeshadows 🔺 @katvondbeauty Trooper Tattoo Liner 🔺 @houseoflashes Iconic lashes #georginaryland ✨ #makeupforants
🔥 flareon 🔥 Return of the tiny eye paints!! About time I did a Pokemon themed paint whilst it's still popular haha. I've been playing Pokemon since I was 7 so a bit late haha. The Eeveelutions are some of my favourites from the game. First up; fire type Flareon ✨ I used: 🔺 @sugarpill Buttercupcake, Flamepoint, Love+ 🔺@inglot_australia 86 Gel Liner, Duraline, 373, 335, 351, 327 Eyeshadows 🔺@meltcosmetics Lovesick Eyeshadow 🔺 @katvondbeauty Trooper Tattoo Liner 🔺 @houseoflashes Iconic lashes 🔺 @stilacosmetics Beso Liquid Lipstick #georginaryland ✨ #makeupforants ✨#pokemon
💦 vaporeon 💦 Finally, water type Vaporeon: this guy is my favourite Pokemon ❤️ Did you guys like this series? Would you like to see the rest of the eeveelutions? 😊 Also shout out to @katvondbeauty because I wouldn't be able to do those outlines without the tattoo liner oh my god. Literally held my breath for 5 minutes as I was doing them haha. I used: 🔺 @sugarpill Afterparty, Velocity, Butteecupcake 🔺 @illamasqua Spirit Palette 🔺 @inglot_australia 86 Gel Liner, Duraline, 373 Eyeshadow, 58 Pure Pigment 🔺 @katvondbeauty Trooper Tattoo Liner 🔺 @houseoflashes Featherette lashes #georginaryland ✨ #makeupforants
She has also posted some larger anime and Great Gatsby-inspired art deco designs that are just as impressive as her Hogwarts work.
m o n o n o k e 🔻 I went to Supanova on the weekend and as an extremely impromptu costume, I painted a screen grab from Princess Mononoke. It was pretty well received actually! And I was pretty stoked since this was my first time properly trying the anime/Ghibli style. 🔹@mehronaustralia Paradise Paints (30AQ Palette mainly) 🔹@inglotaustralia 351, 327, 337, 301, 326 shadows, HD Foundation 71, Brow Gel 16 🔹@katvondbeauty Trooper Tattoo Liner for all the outlines 🔹@sugarpill Tako, Love+ 🔹@jeffreestarcosmetics Celebrity Skin Hair is @gooddyeyoung #georginaryland ✨ #princessmononoke ✨ #supanova2016 #studioghibli
a r t d e c o ✨ Close up 🙌 not as perfect of a blend that I'd like so don't judge 🙈 I used 🔻 @mehronmakeup Gold Metallic Powder, Mixing Medium, Black Paradise Paint 🔻 @inglot_australia 121 AMC Pure Pigment, 45 Body Sparkles, 299, 300, 301, 305 Freedom Eyeshadows 🔻 @katvondbeauty Shade and Light Face Palette, Witches Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, Trooper Tattoo Liner 🔻 @sugarpill Detox Lipstick, Bulletproof 🔻 @meltcosmetics Amelie and Lovesick 🔻 @houseoflashes Pixie Luxe Lashes ✨ #georginaryland
You can see all of Georgina’s makeup creations on her Instagram account and continued to be amazed for a long time to come.
(via The Daily Dot)
