A Dude Holding A McLovin Festival Sign Was Encountered By The Real McLovin In The Wild

Trending Writer
07.01.17

Ten years removed from its premiere, the might of McLovin is still strong. Or at least strong enough for a festivalgoer to bust out a nifty sign featuring the Superbad scamp. So what happens when a man with a McLovin sign encounters the actual McLovin in the wild? Confusion from the looks of things.

The video nestled above features a cheery looking guy in a Yankees cap holding a totem of the infamous McLovin ID that Fogell wields in the movie. Also in attendance at Michigan’s Electric Forest festival? Fogell/McLovin portrayer Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Sporting a beard, sunglasses and other touches that are a little different than what’s on the Hawaii ID, Mintz-Plasse approached the dude and they shared a little bit of dancing. (Who doesn’t enjoy some daytime slight knee bendy dance moves?) Recognition of the actor is slowly but surely achieved, although to be fair there are more beardy sunglasses white guys at music festivals than there are stars in the sky.

Full points to Christopher Mintz-Plasse for having fun with this surreal experience. Odds are he has this happen at every festival he rolls out for. Maybe his “The Motherf*cker” persona from Kick-Ass 2 gets a sign at Knotfest?

(Via Reddit & BroBible)

Around The Web

TAGSChristopher Mintz-Plasseelectric forest festivalMcLovinSUPERBAD

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 2 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 3 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP