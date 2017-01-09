No one ever said it was easy being a woman. On top of the societal bullcrap we have to deal with on an everyday basis — gender wage gap, fighting for adequate healthcare, dudes trying to grab us by the pussy, etc. — just look at all of the horrors our own biology and reproduction have in store for us. Do you know what the male equivalent of childbirth is? Well guess what: THERE ISN’T ONE. Yeah, yeah, passing a kidney stone is no walk in the park, now try expelling a human from your body.
But in some ways women do have it better, albeit in the most minor ways possible. We get to smell better. And our clothes are more comfortable. Such was the topic of a recent Ask Reddit thread: “Men of Reddit; what thing would you do if it wasn’t so feminine or socially unacceptable?” Finally we can behold all of the perks or being a woman that men secretly covet. (But seriously, please don’t take away our access to healthcare.)
We’ll start out with Dear_Occupant, who states the obvious:
It’s a really simple thing, but girls just fucking smell good. When they come out of the bathroom after showering and freshening up, it smells like someone knocked over a jar full of polka dots or something. They’re all flowery and fruity and sweet. I wish I could smell like a flowerbed all the time without getting judged.
Work for 2-3 hours in your spare time and get paid $1000 on your bank account every week… Get more information on following site
jhghjg
❥❥❥❥❥❥❥ [urlin.it]
The worst thing was sex in the city ruining cosmopolitans. It’s a solid drink with a ton of booze in it and tastes great.
I say you do you, Mr. Scarface!
@Stacey Ritzen Oh but I do. I care not for people thinking it feminine, I do care for people associating the drink with that atrocious show and thinking that is my reason for ordering it.
Thankfully time heals all wounds and drink orders.
I echo the gemstones. I have “black diamonds” (glorified graphite, chemically) in my wedding band, and I have cufflinks with diamond chips, but I’d love a deep red ruby piece or blue sapphire or emerald/beryl to rock my wardrobe. I’m not wearing my wife’s stuff, which is a little too fragile and feminine, but I’d like more options for men’s jewelry.