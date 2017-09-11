The 2018 Miss America pageant was held on Sunday night, with Miss North Dakota Cara Mund taking home the crown. But thanks to the above clip going viral, Miss Mund’s win is getting overshadowed by Miss Texas Margana Wood, who did not screw around when answering her question of the evening.

In this day and age, contestants are getting less fluffy questions, and that was certainly the case when asked by one of the judges, “Last month a demonstration of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK in Charlottesville Virginia turned violent and a counter protester was killed. The president said there was shared blame with quote, very fine people on both sides. Were there? Tell me yes or not and explain.”

Wood was given 20 seconds to answer the question, but you can hold her beer, because she only needed 15. “I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious, that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country,” she said, to growing applause. “That is the number one issue right now.”

Good thing she wasn’t asked about Trump’s response to the flooding in Houston. At any rate, while Miss Wood may not have won the pageant (although she did come in fourth place), Twitter has all but called this one.

Miss Texas was asked if Trump handled Charlottesville badly. She, uh … didn't play. 🇺🇸 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/5JMT4tBpeL — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 11, 2017

Young lady, you have raised my hopes for your generation! A truly lovely and intelligent American woman! You will always be a winner! — Marion (@oldwac1) September 11, 2017

#MissAmerica SHOOK at Miss Texas answer to Charlottesville riot/White Supremacy. Extremely proud and happy. Hope she wins — CaridganOffishall (@LilBubly) September 11, 2017

Ok miss Texas for president 😍😍😍🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/fjQB2Ph4yH — Alisha Revel ♕ (@alisha_revel) September 11, 2017

When Miss Texas gives a more concise answer about Charlottesville than the President… #MissAmerica https://t.co/bpCWiEZ8Wh — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 11, 2017