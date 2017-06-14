Everyone Needs To Watch Natasha Lyonne Talk About Almost Having A Netflix Orgy On ‘Conan’

06.14.17 32 mins ago

Natasha Lyonne is currently appearing in season five of Orange is the New Black (I’m only two episodes in, no spoilers!), which is probably why she popped up on Conan this week. But rather than remind everyone of why they should be watching Netflix’s long-running show, Lyonne’s appearance instead served as a reminder of why Natasha Lyonne is a god dang national treasure.

Talk show interviews tend to be very predictable and rehearsed with very carefully planned out talking points, and rarely produce any genuine magic. Lyonne, on the other hand, did not bother with the usual contrived song and dance, instead cutting Conan off at the pass by bluntly offering: “I know this is an anecdote, but I’m ready for it.”

What followed was seven minutes and some change of Lyonne of telling Conan about how an orgy almost happened at a Netflix mixer (which is apparently a thing?) in Brazil. Yet the orgy part was somehow almost an afterthought to everything else in her story, which included Lyonne speculating as to the dirty slang meaning of the word “Velcro” (and her infectious laugh that followed), referring to Daredevil as “the blind show,” I shit you not, describing the phone conversation she had with “Freddy” (her boyfriend Fred Armisen) asking him permission to have an orgy, and possibly inviting Conan and/or the entire audience into her bed.

The entire interview is pure gold, which probably explains why the video has gained around 125,000 views (and counting) since it was uploaded late Tuesday night. Please give this lady all of the acting roles.

Around The Web

TAGSCONANNATASHA LYONNENETFLIXORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 23 hours ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP