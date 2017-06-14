Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Natasha Lyonne is currently appearing in season five of Orange is the New Black (I’m only two episodes in, no spoilers!), which is probably why she popped up on Conan this week. But rather than remind everyone of why they should be watching Netflix’s long-running show, Lyonne’s appearance instead served as a reminder of why Natasha Lyonne is a god dang national treasure.

Talk show interviews tend to be very predictable and rehearsed with very carefully planned out talking points, and rarely produce any genuine magic. Lyonne, on the other hand, did not bother with the usual contrived song and dance, instead cutting Conan off at the pass by bluntly offering: “I know this is an anecdote, but I’m ready for it.”

What followed was seven minutes and some change of Lyonne of telling Conan about how an orgy almost happened at a Netflix mixer (which is apparently a thing?) in Brazil. Yet the orgy part was somehow almost an afterthought to everything else in her story, which included Lyonne speculating as to the dirty slang meaning of the word “Velcro” (and her infectious laugh that followed), referring to Daredevil as “the blind show,” I shit you not, describing the phone conversation she had with “Freddy” (her boyfriend Fred Armisen) asking him permission to have an orgy, and possibly inviting Conan and/or the entire audience into her bed.

The entire interview is pure gold, which probably explains why the video has gained around 125,000 views (and counting) since it was uploaded late Tuesday night. Please give this lady all of the acting roles.