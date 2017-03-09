The 2017 Best Picture Mess-Up Is Just The Latest Oscar Fail

Even Nicole Kidman Thinks Her Bizarre Oscars Seal Clapping Was ‘Really Awkward’

#Oscars 2017
03.09.17 12 hours ago

Last month’s 89th Academy Awards ceremony had one moment so awkward, so bizarre, that most of us will not soon forget it. No, we’re not talking about that whole Moonlight, La La Land kerfuffle (although that was pretty damn awkward as well), but Nicole Kidman’s weird-ass alien-hands seal-clapping, which has been captured for posterity in the above video.

Once the gifs and memes began going viral, many people had questions. Such as, does Nicole Kidman… not know how humans clap? Is she related to the Slenderman? FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, WHAT IS SHE DOING WITH HER HANDS??

Now, just a few short weeks later, we finally have answers. During a call in to Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O. Show Thursday, host Kyle Sandilands asked the Little Big Lies star, “I told everyone I believed you were clapping like that because you had the rings on and you didn’t want to damage the rings, is that right? That makes sense to me!”

Kidman enthusiastically agreed, and explained what was going on:

Yes, yes! I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? “Why isn’t Nicole clapping?” So therefore I’m clapping bit it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSNICOLE KIDMANOscars 2017
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP