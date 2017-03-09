Last month’s 89th Academy Awards ceremony had one moment so awkward, so bizarre, that most of us will not soon forget it. No, we’re not talking about that whole Moonlight, La La Land kerfuffle (although that was pretty damn awkward as well), but Nicole Kidman’s weird-ass alien-hands seal-clapping, which has been captured for posterity in the above video.

Once the gifs and memes began going viral, many people had questions. Such as, does Nicole Kidman… not know how humans clap? Is she related to the Slenderman? FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, WHAT IS SHE DOING WITH HER HANDS??

Now, just a few short weeks later, we finally have answers. During a call in to Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O. Show Thursday, host Kyle Sandilands asked the Little Big Lies star, “I told everyone I believed you were clapping like that because you had the rings on and you didn’t want to damage the rings, is that right? That makes sense to me!”

Kidman enthusiastically agreed, and explained what was going on: