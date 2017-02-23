Here Are All Of The Things That Nobody Does Better Than Donald Trump

To anyone who has spent roughly the past year and a half listening to Donald Trump, it’s quite evident that the President does not speak (or write) so gud. Back in October of 2015, a study found that Trump speaks to voters on a fourth grade level, as his vocabulary relies on basic staples such as “huge,” “terrible,” and “beautiful.” Likewise, anyone who has dedicated any time sorting through his prolific Twitter account can tell you that it yields a vast cornucopia of spelling and grammatical errors.
Given Trump’s simplistic way of communicating, he tends to repeat the same talking points over and over again, and one of his all time greatest hits is “nobody does [blank] better than [me].” But you probably didn’t realize to the extent that he uses that phrase, or in other words, just how many things nobody does better than Donald Trump. As such, Vice News complied the above video of all of the times — err, at least 24 times — that Trump has bragged about what nobody does better than him, like having the best toys (??), loving the Bible, being better to people with disabilities, respecting women, and understanding “the horror of nuclear.”
It’s like every country in the world should be so fortunate to have a leader with such versatile, all-knowing experience.
Somebody list these out in point-form for those of us who are video-incapable at work. I could use a laugh today.
Nobody can do it like me. Nobody. Honestly.
There’s nobody stronger than me.
Nobody has better toys than I do.
There’s nobody bigger or better at the military than I am.
Nobody loves the Bible more than I do.
Nobody builds walls better than me.
Nobody’s better to people with disabilities than me.
Nobody’s fighting for the veterans like I’m fighting for the veterans.
There’s nobody that’s done so much for equality as I have.
There’s nobody more pro-Israel than I am.
There’s nobody more conservative than me.
There’s nobody that respects women more than I do. (My favorite)
Nobody would be tougher on ISIS than Donald Trump.
Nobody’s ever had crowds like Trump has had. (Uh oh, now we’re boldly going into 3rd person)
There’s nobody that understands the horror of nuclear better than me. -sic-
Nobody even understands it but me, it’s called devaluation.
The sale of the uranium that nobody knows what it means, I know what it means.
Nobody knows more about trade than me.
Nobody knows the game better than I do. (remember back when he was in his 3rd person phase? I miss that)
Nobody’s, in the history of this country, has ever known so much about infrastructure as Donald Trump. (there we go…)
I know the H1B, I know the H2B. Nobody knows it better than me.
Nobody knows politicians better than I do.
Nobody knows more about taxes than I do.
Nobody knows more about debt than I do.
Nobody knows the system better than me. Which is why, I alone can fix it.
