O.J. Simpson appeared before the Nevada Board of Parole on Thursday morning, nearly a decade into his up-to 33-year prison sentence for his role in the 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping of sports-memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas hotel. The hearing kicked off with Board of Parole Commissioner Connie Bisbee asking Simpson a simple question: “What were you thinking?” Simpson, on the other hand, had far from a simple answer and instead delved into a long, drawn-out story filled with eyebrow-raising details. But throughout the testimony, Simpson continued to maintain his innocence while claiming he had no idea that his companions were even armed.

Of all Simpson’s wild claims however, was the following exchange (captured above, in CNN’s live feed) in which the former pro NFL player said, “I am no danger to ever pull a gun on anybody. I never have in my life. I’ve never been accused of it in my life, nobody’s ever accused me of pulling any weapon on them. And Bruce [Fromong, victim] knows that I would never do that, I never have.” Except … those who lived through the year 1994 (or watched American Crime Story, or perhaps read Simpson’s subsequent tomb) may think otherwise.

As such, those watching the hearing on Twitter had some pretty strong opinions about the Juice’s testimony, which you can see below.