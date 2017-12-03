Pamela Anderson willingly stepped into a mud pile of controversy last week with remarks on the decades of alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood powerhouse producer Harvey Weinstein. During an interview with Megyn Kelly (in which she also gushed over long-rumored romantic interest Julian Assange), Anderson reasoned that people were aware of Weinstein’s reputation, and therefore, she transferred some blame to his alleged scores of victims: “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.” Naturally, these remarks did not go over well, so Anderson dug that hole deeper on her website while arguing that women should have been much smarter about defending themselves: “Be proactive as an adult who knows better.”
Anderson had already (to Kelly) dismissed the fact that many Weinstein accusers were sent by their agents for auditions with him, only to find themselves alone with him in cars or hotel rooms. (And certainly, few could have anticipated Weinstein masturbating into a restaurant’s potted plant during a tour of a restaurant’s kitchen.) Anderson, however, is standing firm and issued a rambling third statement via Instagram, which partially reads as follows:
“Somebody had to say this. … Backlash is good. – I like this. My position is not ‘problematic’ because I doesn’t fall in line with the common herd or trend. I’m trying to tell women as a survivor of childhood abuse myself – It is important to be proactive as an adult who knows better – in defending themselves. Don’t get in cars with strangers #rideresponsibly- Don’t go to Hotel rooms alone for an audition … I am not an easy girl and have not had as many partners people might think. I believe in love and commitment and common sense.”
She isn’t famous for her intelligence.
Good for her. No one should have to apologize for saying something other people disagree with. Also, adults should know better.
Really?
She’s not wrong on some of this
Of course you would say that. It’s the “deep thinker” line, isn’t it?