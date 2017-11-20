Getty Image

November 19, 2006. A date that will live in [makes duckface] infamy.

It’s not only the day that the BC Lions defeated the Montreal Alouettes, 25-14, in the 94th annual CFL Grey Cup (which is the only listed historical fact on On This Day, for some reason), but it’s also when Paris Hilton and Britney Spears inadvertently discovered the selfie. “11 years ago today,” the House of Wax star tweeted on Sunday, “Me & Britney invented the selfie!”

11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017

2006 was a year of milestones for both Hilton and Spears. The latter guest starred on Will & Grace and was photographed while driving with her young son on her lap instead of in a car seat, while the former released “Stars Are Blind,” her would-be number one single that peaked at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. But among their many accomplishments 11 years ago — who could forget Hilton’s breakout role in National Lampoon’s Pledge This!? — inventing the selfie was, as many on Twitter pointed out, not one of them.

Sorry. Pre Thelma & Louise pic.twitter.com/YAFmaTJcWf — Mulled Wine Mincer 🍷 (@Aanth) November 19, 2017

Grew up watching @MrBean who invented selfie in the early 90s, 25 years ago#selfie #MrBean pic.twitter.com/b8Rj7TSDzt — Prajjwal Panday (@prajjwalpanday) November 19, 2017