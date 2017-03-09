What You Need To Know About Trumpcare

Everyone Pounced When Paul Ryan Rolled Up His Sleeves For A PowerPoint Presentation On Trumpcare

The day after he bored Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson with an academic explanation of the 115th U.S. Congress’ session calendar, House Speaker Paul Ryan tried an alternative tactic to explain the American Health Care Act Trumpcare. For this occasion, “Professor” Ryan even took off his coat, rolled up his shirt sleeves, and plowed right into the day’s lesson plan — eager to appease a room full of attentive students hungry to learn about government-run health insurance. Unfortunately for Ryan, journalists, politicos, and trolls couldn’t resist the urge to poke fun at the stunt with a familiar array of jokes, memes and Photoshops.

Ryan’s class began innocently enough, as the Republican Wisconsin representative announced Congress was “going to repeal and replace Obamacare” with a “three-pronged approach.” And the three prongs in question? “Reconciliation,” “Administrative Action” and “Additional Legislation.” (The latter seems weird since Health Secretary Tom Price swore Trumpcare’s paperwork would pale in comparison to its predecessor.) Yet things quickly turned sour when, pressed by questions about the House’s rapid pace and the Senate’s qualms, Ryan declared “we as Republicans have been waiting seven years to do this.”

Meanwhile, the Internet had already pounced:

