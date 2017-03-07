Health Secretary Tom Price Actually Used Stacks Of Paper To Compare Trumpcare And Obamacare

#Donald Trump
News Writer
03.07.17 11 Comments

In an effort to show that the Trumpcare health plan is completely different (and therefore better) than Obamacare, both Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Health Secretary Tom Price stressed that the new version can be printed on less paper than its predecessor. Yes, Price literally pointed at a stack of papers to prove that the GOP’s version, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), is better because it is a quicker read than Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

There didn’t seem to be a hint of sarcasm or joking in Price’s voice, as he truly claimed that stack size represents an improvement over Obamacare. The chuckling from a reporter in the background didn’t help matters:

“I’m glad [Sean Spicer] pointed out the bill is on the table there. Notice how thick that is. Some of you will recall I actually turned the pages and went through that piece of legislation in a YouTube. We are making certain, the process, the decisions that are going to be made by the federal government, but are going to be made by patients, families, and doctors.”

Here are the two stacks of paper side by side for comparison. Obamacare documents are on the right, and the GOP’s replacement is on the left:

CNN

Price said the goal of the bill (which doesn’t have an Obamacare nickname yet) is to decrease premiums. When pressed on whether the bill includes the Obama-era promise that patients can keep their current doctors, Price dodged: “Our goal is absolutely to make certain that individuals have the opportunity to select their physician.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpgopHEALTH INSURANCEobamacareTom Pricetrumpcare

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP