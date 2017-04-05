Dave Chappelle Speaks Out On Police Reform

The Internet Is Shaking Its Head At Pepsi And Kendall Jenner’s Attempt To #Resist

04.04.17 56 mins ago

Pepsi

Kendall Jenner, a beacon of woke-ness that only Zizek-thumpers can compete with, starred in a Pepsi ad that featured her abandoning a photo shoot to not only join a peace rally, but solve decades of tensions between the police and those hoping for basic human rights from their government by handing a Pepsi to a riot control officer.

People aren’t havin’ it!

In fact, you could say there’s a heavy resistance to this painfully eye-rolling ad that has its heart split between an uplifting message of hope and pushing its sugar water down the throats of those afflicted by backward, hateful government policies. Pepsi wants the frustrated millennial cello player revenue, you see, and this is probably the only way they’ll get it.

And so, many of the people who would likely be out marching for the rights of those marginalized by society with a reusable water bottle, have taken to Twitter in an effort to strike down this latest stage capitalism with a sound and fury the likes of which Pepsi has (probably) never seen.

The results are both depressing and hilarious:

