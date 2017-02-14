Playboy’s ‘No Nudity’ Experiment Is Officially Over

Playboy sent shockwaves through the world of print in October of 2015. They announced the cessation of any nudity appearing their iconic magazine and the ditching of the subheader ‘Entertainment for Men.’ In the end they made their publication a print version of Instagram plus those articles that everyone famously buys the magazine for.
Hot takes abounded everywhere on the internet. At the time Playboy cited the endless availability of real porn and changing tastes amongst millennials (is there anything we can’t blame them for?). We had to wonder at some point, could Playboy survive without nudity? Now we have a concrete answer — no, it can’t.
One of my favorite things about playboy was that they hid the bunny logo on every cover. It could be a lapel, an earring, even a loop of hair. Looks like they don’t do that anymore.
Yeah, I can’t find one in that cover. It was a nice touch while it lasted.
It was great for target practice…you know, for like skeet shooting
Dang got my hopes up. Thought that was the AT&T girl at first glance