Playboy’s ‘No Nudity’ Experiment Is Officially Over

#Sex
02.14.17

Playboy/Instagram

Playboy sent shockwaves through the world of print in October of 2015. They announced the cessation of any nudity appearing their iconic magazine and the ditching of the subheader ‘Entertainment for Men.’ In the end they made their publication a print version of Instagram plus those articles that everyone famously buys the magazine for.

Hot takes abounded everywhere on the internet. At the time Playboy cited the endless availability of real porn and changing tastes amongst millennials (is there anything we can’t blame them for?). We had to wonder at some point, could Playboy survive without nudity? Now we have a concrete answer — no, it can’t.

