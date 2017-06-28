Freeform

The Pretty Little Liars finale kicked off with a one-year time jump, enough time for some people to get hair terrible haircuts, Ali’s pregnancy long over, and Aria and Ezra’s wedding to be right around the corner. Besides the (un)surprising fact that Hanna and Caleb are having marriage problems – Mona as a houseguest sure helps! – and the occurrence of the worst bachelor/bachelorette party idea of all time, the finale unfurled enough satisfying reveals and surprises for all the fans that stuck it out through all seven years of the show.

The first being that Spencer’s sister Melissa, who had been MIA from the show for the most part in recent seasons, appeared to be on Team A.D. Seeing as Torrey DeVitto has played more crazy people in her career than she hasn’t (Crazy Nanny Carrie anyone?!) this should’t be such a shock.

IF I WATCHED PLL FOR 6 YEARS FOR MELISSA TO BE A IM FLIPPING SHIT #PLLGameOver — myc (@xoscmo) June 28, 2017