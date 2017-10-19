The ‘Review’ Catfishing Episode Came True For This Couple, Albeit With A Much Happier Ending

10.19.17 22 mins ago

In the hugely popular The Atlantic article “A Catfishing With a Happy Ending,” writer Jeff Maysh recounts the story of Emma Perrier and Adem Guzel, a young couple living together in London. The subject of a previous Daily Mirror tabloid article, Perrier and Guzel’s rendeavous is a weird one. Having never tried online dating before, Perrier tried it for the first time in 2015 with the Zoosk app. She was subsequently messaged by an Italian man named Ronaldo “Ronnie” Scicluna, who was actually an older British man named Alan Stanley, who was using Guzel’s pictures instead of his own to catfish others.

As the article reveals, Perrier ultimately discovered Stanley’s con and confronted him. She also found the real “Ronnie,” Guzel, and reached out to him to let him know his pictures were being used by catfishers on online dating websites and apps. Since then, Perrier and Stanley came to a cordial understanding of sorts before parting ways, while she and Guzel began dating and ultimately moved in together. Despite its weird beginning, “A Catfishing With a Happy Ending” is a beautiful story, especially since — as the internet quickly realized — it’s a more positive version of a catfishing story we’ve seen before.

Specifically, the “Catfish, Haunted House” season two episode of Andy Daly’s brilliant Review on Comedy Central.

