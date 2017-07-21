The Internet Comes Out Of The Bushes With Jokes At The News Of Sean Spicer’s Resignation

Getty Image

Well, it finally happened. We won’t have ol’ Spicey to kick around anymore because on Friday, July 21st around noon, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position effective immediately. The resignation came pending news that President Trump was to announce cable news mouthpiece and Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director, replacing Mike Dubke, who left the position back in May. The move was said to come to a shock even to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who was only informed after it hit the media.

You can hardly blame the poor guy. After putting up with months and months of abuse — from the president himself, the internet, mainstream media, Saturday Night Live, etc. — one would have to assume Spicer was a serious contender for the job himself. But instead it went to someone with no actual experience in communications, ostensibly just because he says nice things about Trump on Fox News.

Spicer’s resignation was preceded by a tweet from ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl, who wrote that Spicer “slammed the door in his face” when he asked about the appointment.

Strange times — I just went to ask @PressSec (@seanspicer) a question about @Scaramucci. He slammed the door in my face. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) July 21, 2017

Naturally, Spicer’s final humiliation would not go unnoticed, and Twitter was on hand to throw the poor guy a goodbye party.