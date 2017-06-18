Seth Rogen Reacted Accordingly When He Discovered He Was Blocked By Rob Schneider

06.18.17 1 hour ago

Saturday saw Seth Rogen’s world come crashing down around him thanks to former SNL star Rob Schneider. That’s likely over-dramatic, but Rogen was hit with the reality that Schneider had blocked him on Twitter and the mystery of why it happened.

This led to Rogen and a few of Twitter’s more vocal comedians joining in to troll Schneider a bit and question why it could’ve happened. Take Kumail Nanjiani for example, lending Rogen a helping hand to show what he’s missing on Schneider’s timeline, and Ike Barinholtz who just really wants to be back in Rogen’s good graces:

Even Jason Priestley was curious why this happened, likely sensing a fellow Canadian in trouble and reaching out for support:

