Stephen Colbert was off in his own La La Land last week while preparing for his role as Emmys host, meaning he missed a lot of big news that he’d normally cover on The Late Show. Typically he’d just move forward and forget about what was missed, picking up the pieces and keeping the news fresh for his viewers. But Ted Cruz forced the host to break that trend and cover an old story on his first show back on Tuesday.

Ted Cruz on favoriting porn: It appears that someone inadvertently hit the ‘Like’ button. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/rG5OIZXhQO — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 20, 2017

Colbert might’ve had to chat with Hillary Clinton and Emma Stone, a pretty daunting task for even the greatest television host, but he still found time at the end of the show to address Ted Cruz and his porno misadventure on Twitter. You would assume that all of the jokes had been told by this point and we should let those sleeping dogs lie, but you’d be wrong because Colbert and his crew created their own adult film made especially for Ted Cruz.