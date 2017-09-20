Stephen Colbert Was Very Upset That He Missed Ted Cruz Liking Porn On Twitter, But He Found A Way To Make Up For It

#Ted Cruz #Twitter #Stephen Colbert
09.20.17 6 mins ago

Stephen Colbert was off in his own La La Land last week while preparing for his role as Emmys host, meaning he missed a lot of big news that he’d normally cover on The Late Show. Typically he’d just move forward and forget about what was missed, picking up the pieces and keeping the news fresh for his viewers. But Ted Cruz forced the host to break that trend and cover an old story on his first show back on Tuesday.

Colbert might’ve had to chat with Hillary Clinton and Emma Stone, a pretty daunting task for even the greatest television host, but he still found time at the end of the show to address Ted Cruz and his porno misadventure on Twitter. You would assume that all of the jokes had been told by this point and we should let those sleeping dogs lie, but you’d be wrong because Colbert and his crew created their own adult film made especially for Ted Cruz.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ted Cruz#Twitter#Stephen Colbert
TAGSSTEPHEN COLBERTted cruzTwitter

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 16 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP