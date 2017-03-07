TripAdvisor Changed Its Policies In A Big Way

Watch This Police Dashcam Footage Of A College Student Juggling To Prove His Sobriety

03.07.17 6 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Nobody likes getting pulled over by the police, but University of Central Arkansas junior Blayk Puckett kept his cool during a routine traffic stop near campus late last Friday night, when two officers noticed him driving slowly, and with a broken taillight. Typically, a college student pulled over for questionable driving on a Friday night can only mean one thing (Drunksville, population you, bro), however when the officers spoke to Puckett he told them he was merely heading home from the library. A likely story!

It was only after the officers asked Puckett to step out of the vehicle — following some chit chat about his off-campus apartment — that they learned for a fact that the student had definitely not been drinking. When one of the officers asked Puckett to reveal the contents of his pocket, he revealed himself to be a magician and juggler, which he proved by procuring three juggling clubs out of the backseat of his car and giving the officers an impromptu show. He even asked one of them to record it for him on his own phone, because it’s probably not every day one gets pulled over and is asked to juggle for some cops.

In hindsight, the officers could have probably surmised who they were dealing with by the vanity plate that read “JUGGLER” on the back of Puckett’s car, but in all honesty it was probably more fun this way. Puckett — who did not receive a ticket, by the way — later said, “It’s just more fun when you can juggle and have more fun with the officers than a standard traffic stop that’s boring and scary.” That probably goes both ways as well.

Around The Web

TAGSJUGGLINGMAGICIANSpoliceUniversity of Arkansas
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 hours ago
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP