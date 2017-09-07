Getty Image

For the second year in a row, The Bachelor has left Bachelor Nation stunned by its choice for the new leading man for the popular reality dating series. Arie Luyendyk Jr., a 35-year-old professional race car driver (son of two-time Indianapolis 500 winning driver Arie Luyendyk) and runner up on Emily Maynard’s season eight of The Bachelorette, has been named as season 22’s Bachelor. The move comes particularly out of left field as Luyendyk Jr. has not been involved with the franchise at all since 2012.

WATCH: A look back at @ariejr's journey on Season 8 of the @BacheloretteABC, before becoming the newest Bachelor!@BachelorABC #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/p0RIRGr5Xg — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 7, 2017

Typically, the new Bachelor or Bachelorette is chosen from the pool of runners up from the previous respective season. Although last year the series also deviated from form by choosing Nick Viall, who had recently competed in the free-for-all Bachelor in Paradise instead of one of JoJo Fletcher’s (Bachelorette season 12) castoffs.