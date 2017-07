NBC

Bob Vance of Vance Refrigeration has introduced himself dozens of times as, “Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration” to the worker drones at Dunder Mifflin on The Office, but until now, no one really could tell you why. What was his motivation? Maybe he was just a consistent micro-marketer, letting everyone he came in contact know that he was in the business of refrigeration, or maybe he was just a weirdo, or maybe… A genius.