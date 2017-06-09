President Trump highlights the “painfully slow” permitting process builders must go through for infrastructure https://t.co/GvwHFsp4Yg
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 9, 2017
On Friday, President Trump declared himself to be utterly vindicated by James Comey’s bombshell testimony and moved to finish Infrastructure Week with a flourish. This was the theme week that the White House hoped would distract from the scandals that plague this administration, but a Comey-shaped wrecking ball smashed that plan into smithereens. Nonetheless, Trump spoke at the Department of Transportation with a special visual aid — binders (!) — to illustrate the “painfully slow” process that American builders must wade though. And he dropped those binders on the floor, to make a point?
*Thud* The audience laughed along.
Trump claimed that these huge binders were actually full of “nonsense” plans for a road-repair project, and he moved for a less cumbersome and (possibly) cheaper solution: “These binders on the stage could be replaced by just a few simple pages, and it would be just as good.” Now, this administration is very fond of using massive stacks of paper to argue a point, but remember the last time a politician used binders during an argument? Those jokes will follow Mitt Romney until the end of time.
The positive here for Trump is that he’ll soon do something even more bizarre to make everyone forget about these binders. In the meantime, people are making exactly the type of jokes you’d expect.
This is madness. Who gives a fuck about details when you can just wing it?!
Yeah it’s not like building the infrastructure of our country needs a bunch of regulation and standards.
I mean, really, who needs a plan when building a suspension bridge?
I hate the paperwork that comes with my work in construction, but yeah, it is needed.
Seeing as I actually do infrastructure work and have done quite a few government contracts for multiple agencies and levels of government, I can tell you that those binders are totally necessary and consist of legal contract requirements, wage rates, and specifications outlining standards for all parts of the project. These projects are typically very complicated requiring multiple contractors and suppliers to work together to achieve the goal we are working for in the timeframe allotted. Now please, someone tell me what should be eliminated from that? I’m very curious why Trump thinks we should cut it down to a few pages. It benefits nobody to do that.
He can do it on one page:
Step 1. Hire contractors and engineers to build a bridge. A great bridge. The best bridge. It’ll be YUGE.
Step 2. Deny any responsibility for said bridge or payment thereof.
Step 3. Grab some pussy on the way to the Russian bank.