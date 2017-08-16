Getty Image

Well, that didn’t take long. Just scarcely over 24 hours after boldly claiming that he had many CEOs to take the place of “grand-standers” who were fleeing his American Manufacturing Council like rats from a sinking ship, Donald Trump has haughtily decided to take his ball and go home by unceremoniously putting an end to both the council and Strategic and Policy Forum. Predictably, the president made the announcement via Twitter — perhaps while sitting on the toilet, or wherever else he makes his most crucial decisions.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

The move comes after the head of the Alliance for American Manufacturing and collective CEOs of Merck, Under Armour, Intel, and Campbell’s all decided to abandon the council following Trump’s initial non-condemnation of white supremacists after the Charlottesville tragedy, and then jaw-dropping remarks at Tuesday afternoon’s press conference. Likewise, it was rumored that the members of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum were considering disbanding, according to a New York Times report.