A Swedish Newspaper Trolled Trump's Terror Attack Claim With A Horny Moose

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.20.17

By now, everybody’s heard that Trump saw a segment on Tucker Carlson’s show about Sweden’s refugee resettlement policy and treated it like a terror attack during his Saturday rally. The mockery around the internet has, as always, been intense, but a Swedish newspaper took it to a new level.

Aftonbladet helpfully decided to put together a short list of the terrible things that happened in Sweden which include, among other things, a car chase, a singer having technical problems, a wooden moose on the receiving end of some unwanted attention:

11:23 AM: Ok, let’s not be fake news, this story took place in the autumn, but was reported Friday before lunch and we thought you would like it. A wooden moose got the attention of a lovesick moose bull. It all happened in 79 year old Ove Lindqvist’s garden in Byske outside Skellefteå, northern Sweden. ”I thought it was going to start a fight, instead it humped the wooden moose thrice”, he said.

You’d think more of those series Swedish police dramas would feature moments like a moose going at it with its wooden kin or a drunken moose getting stuck in a tree. These people do have a reputation for quirkiness to uphold. On the other hand, as some online have pointed out, there was in fact a bomb attack in Sweden last month, committed by neo-Nazis on a Gothenborg refugee center. So maybe we should just be overly generous, and assume Trump is paying closer attention to Swedish news than most of us?

