Hate Groups Are On The Rise

The Washington Post’s New ‘Democracy Dies In Darkness’ Slogan Is Causing Quite The Stir

02.22.17 2 hours ago 6 Comments

The Washington Post is not fooling around with its new homepage slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” The new motto was unveiled last Friday, but it became fully visible on Wednesday, presumably when every metal band across the country may have rushed out to get it trademarked for their next album title.

The motto had previously been used by Washington Post columnist and editor Bob Woodward, and Amazon head Jeff Bezos used the phrase during a Post event in 2016. The paper’s spokesperson, Kris Coratti, said the slogan will be promoted heavily and seen across different platforms as a value statement:

“We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year. We started with our newest readers on Snapchat, and plan to roll it out on our other platforms in the coming weeks.”

Some people tipped their hats to the new slogan, while others had a little fun:

TAGSdonald trumpfake newsjournalismnewspapersWASHINGTON POST

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP