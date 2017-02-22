The Washington Post is not fooling around with its new homepage slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” The new motto was unveiled last Friday, but it became fully visible on Wednesday, presumably when every metal band across the country may have rushed out to get it trademarked for their next album title.
The motto had previously been used by Washington Post columnist and editor Bob Woodward, and Amazon head Jeff Bezos used the phrase during a Post event in 2016. The paper’s spokesperson, Kris Coratti, said the slogan will be promoted heavily and seen across different platforms as a value statement:
“We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year. We started with our newest readers on Snapchat, and plan to roll it out on our other platforms in the coming weeks.”
Some people tipped their hats to the new slogan, while others had a little fun:
This slogan made me laugh hysterically, and I was legit stunned that it wasn’t fake. This is just unhinged.
But also funny, so keep it up, WaPo!
Seems pretty apt actually in light of the fact that the Pussy Groper you voted for publicly labeled the free and independent press as the “enemy of the People.” So much so that even a Senator from his own party warned that delegitimizing the press is how dictators get started.
except AK3647 that that senator is a useless toolbag who hates the american people and his own party for not getting him elected in 2008 and will say and do whatever he pleases to keep himself in office. as for the press being evil, yes some of it is, its hardly about honest rpoerting anymore, and more about being revenue driven, and promoting its own agenda
Wanna know how I know you don’t know what the term “unhinged” means?
@ak3647 Good to see you immediately go for the assumption that they voted for Drumpf just because the slogan is really funny. I didn’t vote for him, but this article and the responses are really, really funny. You don’t have to be a alt-right nut to find this sorta funny.
Seems like so long ago now that Obama was being railed as a communist Muslim bent on destroying democracy while left wingers whined as the world ended…