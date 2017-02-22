The Washington Post is not fooling around with its new homepage slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” The new motto was unveiled last Friday, but it became fully visible on Wednesday, presumably when every metal band across the country may have rushed out to get it trademarked for their next album title.

The motto had previously been used by Washington Post columnist and editor Bob Woodward, and Amazon head Jeff Bezos used the phrase during a Post event in 2016. The paper’s spokesperson, Kris Coratti, said the slogan will be promoted heavily and seen across different platforms as a value statement:

“We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year. We started with our newest readers on Snapchat, and plan to roll it out on our other platforms in the coming weeks.”

Some people tipped their hats to the new slogan, while others had a little fun: