Team Needs: Shooting, Guard Depth, Wing Depth, Size

The Toronto Raptors did not have the 2023-24 campaign they hoped for, but by the deadline they made clear what their future would be about. After trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, who have both reached massive extension agreements with the Pacers and Knicks respectively this month, the Raptors focused their efforts on building around Scottie Barnes as their centerpiece — and will sign him to a max extension (with supermax escalators) on June 6.

With Barnes locked in long-term, everything in Toronto has to be focused on how to best construct a team around him. There are some big decisions to make this week before they get to free agency, as Bruce Brown has a team option worth $23 million and they hold just the 18th pick in the Draft (via the Pacers), a consequence of their pick they sent to San Antonio for Jakob Poeltl landing at No. 8. With that pick, they figured to look for best player available as they simply need talent.

When the 19th pick rolled around, they landed on Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter as the selection.

Ja’Kobe Walter (No. 19 Overall), B-: The Raptors always seem to need shooting and Walter projects to provide it. While he isn’t a tremendous defender by any means, Walter has a 6’10 wingspan, and he also has the ability to create his own shot in spurts. There is a bit of concern about his athleticism, but if it holds up, Walter can succeed.