Last May, adidas announced they were bringing in Candace Parker as the new president of their women’s basketball division. Parker had long been an adidas athlete and was once one of the few WNBA stars with her own signature sneaker, and her addition as president signaled a refresh with the brand.

With Parker leading the way, they figured to be in the mix for top stars and showed their investment in the women’s game. Heading into the 2025 WNBA season, they were looking for more stars to add to their roster, and on Thursday announced the addition of two-time All-Star Satou Sabally to their roster.

“Joining the adidas Basketball family is a dream come true,” said Satou Sabally. “adidas is dedicated to innovation, creativity, and championing women’s sports. I can’t wait to inspire the next generation and continue moving the game forward with the support of my adidas family.” “Satou was a priority addition to the adidas Basketball family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her joining,” said Candace Parker, President of adidas Women’s Basketball. “Her versatility and commitment to making an impact made her a no brainer for the adidas roster. Satou is a unicorn on and off the court and we’re thrilled for her to help in building the future of adidas Basketball.”

Sabally is headed into a big offseason, as she indicated she would not be returning to the Dallas Wings next season, sparking plenty of speculation about her future as free agency approaches, even as the Wings gave her a Core designation (which likely will facilitate a sign-and-trade). Wherever she ends up, she’ll be rocking the three stripes as their newest star, joining the likes of Chelsea Gray, Aliyah Boston, Nneka Ogwumike, Aaliyah Edwards, Kahleah Copper, and others.