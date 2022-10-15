The Golden State Warriors were busy on Saturday, hammering out a pair of big contract extensions to lock their core group in long-term.

First, they inked Jordan Poole to a 4-year, $140 million deal that pays him $20 million more than the guarantee number Tyler Herro got in Miami that seemed to set what the market would be for the Warriors scoring guard. That was particularly noteworthy considering Poole is a week removed from getting punched by Draymond Green in practice, with Green reportedly snapping over Poole bragging about his impending extension and Green not getting one.

Green continues to be without an extension and this could be his final season in the Bay, but a different member of the Warriors title team last year inked a new deal shortly after Poole. Andrew Wiggins, who emerged as a key two-way contributor to the Warriors a year ago, earned himself a $109 million extension from the team and joins Poole in being locked in for five more seasons in San Francisco.

Reporting with @kendra__andrews: Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five-years, $143 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Wiggins’ contributions last year were huge for the Warriors returning to title contention and he proved himself to be a 16-game player in the playoffs, where at times he was arguably their second-best player. The Warriors prioritized Poole and Wiggins’ extensions and now have their core locked in for the long haul, with Green notably not part of that currently.